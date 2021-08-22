Lamden (TAU) Price Hits $0.0573 on Exchanges

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $60,431.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

