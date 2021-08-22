Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,295.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.34. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.