Landbox Trading Down 7.7% This Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $678,179.83 and approximately $348,265.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00131449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00156540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,137.79 or 0.99999618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.47 or 0.00908433 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.28 or 0.06516585 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

