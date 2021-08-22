Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

