Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,576 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

