LBRY Credits One Day Trading Volume Tops $866,644.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and approximately $866,644.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00130118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00157192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,715.91 or 1.00283159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.67 or 0.00917417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.16 or 0.06626739 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

