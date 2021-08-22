Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 492.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 150,685 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPTX stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.21. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.