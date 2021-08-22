Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $155.60 on Friday. Lear has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

