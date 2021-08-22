Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.63 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Leidos by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,756,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Leidos by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 22,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Leidos by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,016,000 after buying an additional 84,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Leidos by 109,093.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

