Lendefi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $156,793.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,397,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

