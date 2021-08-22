Lendingblock (LND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $439.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded up 50.3% against the dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $439.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00056060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.00806630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047475 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

