Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

LEVI opened at $26.58 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 57,169 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,516,121.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,449 shares of company stock worth $7,987,281. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $109,283,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

