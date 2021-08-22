Liberum Capital Raises Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

JMAT stock remained flat at $GBX 2,977 ($38.89) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,052.21. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94).

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, for a total transaction of £366.48 ($478.81). In the last quarter, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock worth $110,988.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

