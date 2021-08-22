Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,846 ($37.18). 589,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,953.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a market cap of £9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

