Lightning Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $266,472.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.90 million and $266,472.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00004210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00372234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.