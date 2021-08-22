Link Machine Learning (LML) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,418.00

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Link Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $10,418.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00130014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,625.83 or 0.99745380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00910255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.36 or 0.06599712 BTC.

Link Machine Learning Profile

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Link Machine Learning

