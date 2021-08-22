Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $733.60 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

