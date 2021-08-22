Lisk Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $4.67 or 0.00009464 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $602.58 million and approximately $35.77 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00051927 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00027183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,819,791 coins and its circulating supply is 128,901,463 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

