Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.43 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion and $2.04 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $186.28 or 0.00377502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 109.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

