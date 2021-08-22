Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $194,139.49

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $194,139.49 and $80.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,090.69 or 1.00000048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00070444 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001018 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009425 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

