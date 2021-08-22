$LONDON (LONDON) Price Tops $0.0264

$LONDON (CURRENCY:LONDON) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. $LONDON has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $7,182.00 worth of $LONDON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, $LONDON has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One $LONDON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00128729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.29 or 1.00360875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.45 or 0.00925646 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.31 or 0.06676432 BTC.

$LONDON Profile

$LONDON’s total supply is 45,557,740 coins.

$LONDON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as $LONDON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $LONDON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy $LONDON using one of the exchanges listed above.

