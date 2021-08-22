Loom Network Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $96.22 million and $22.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0962 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00056247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.94 or 0.00809189 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00101430 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

