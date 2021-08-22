Lossless (LSS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $624,693.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Lossless has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $624,693.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.94 or 1.00031726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00911418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.27 or 0.06649635 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,050,011 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

