Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $36.13 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $36.13 million and approximately $24,032.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.30 or 0.00377330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 121.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

