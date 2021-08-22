Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.2% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

