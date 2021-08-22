Lua Swap Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.38 or 0.00817694 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00102697 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

