LuaSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $222,610.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $222,610.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.60 or 0.00811016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047656 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,709,759 coins and its circulating supply is 106,266,419 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

