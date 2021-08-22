Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0124

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Lympo has a total market cap of $10.28 million and $347,022.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.40 or 0.00806576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00047500 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.