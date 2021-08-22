Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $161.27 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

