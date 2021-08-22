Maecenas Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $193,149.69 and $485.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00055882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.42 or 0.00802885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00101379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

ART is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

