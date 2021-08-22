MaidSafeCoin (MAID) One Day Volume Tops $243,708.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $269.60 million and approximately $243,708.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.59 or 1.00212433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.00911421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.17 or 0.06555267 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech . The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

