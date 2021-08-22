Maker Price Hits $3,933.65 (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Maker has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $3.90 billion and $131.90 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for about $3,933.65 or 0.07870171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.00820879 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047831 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

