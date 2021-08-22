Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Malibu Boats worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $75.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.63. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.