MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $903,671.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $33.75 million and $903,671.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00132047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00157898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.48 or 1.00408491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.54 or 0.00926794 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.18 or 0.06642337 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

