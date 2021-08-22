Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 20.10 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 162.80 ($2.13). 20,887,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,376,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.95.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

