Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of LON MSLH traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 767 ($10.02). The stock had a trading volume of 417,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,733. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 639.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 718.30.

In other Marshalls news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.