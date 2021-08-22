Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $193,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.99 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

