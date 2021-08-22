Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.93 Million

Brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $58.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.55 million and the highest is $61.30 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $237.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.75 million to $240.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.14 million, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $268.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.24 and a beta of 0.55.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

