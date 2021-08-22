Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Hits $10.79 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0504 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $10.79 million and $1.81 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.02 or 0.00371557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

