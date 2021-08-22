MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Financial Survey

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65% Viavi Solutions 3.85% 18.98% 7.93%

MaxLinear has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MaxLinear and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56 Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $50.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Given Viavi Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Viavi Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 7.90 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,473.50 Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.08 $28.70 million $0.63 25.60

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

