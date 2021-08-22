MediShares (MDS) Tops One Day Volume of $738,452.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, MediShares has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $738,452.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

