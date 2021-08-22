Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. 4,496,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.44 and a one year high of $132.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.