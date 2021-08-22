Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after purchasing an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,496,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

