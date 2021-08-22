Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. 4,496,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

