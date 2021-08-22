Megacoin Price Hits $0.0074 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Megacoin has a market cap of $293,656.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.96 or 0.00378378 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 121.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,626,086 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.