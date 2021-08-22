Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

