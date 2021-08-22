Mercury Hits Market Cap of $1.26 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mercury has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $641.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

