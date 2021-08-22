Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $174,804.39 and approximately $2,455.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00380732 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.93 or 0.00920677 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

