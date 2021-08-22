MesChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,724.00 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MesChain has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $310,301.61 and approximately $30,724.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00129864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00156722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,723.31 or 1.00053511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00909188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.27 or 0.06625154 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

