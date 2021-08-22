Meta (MTA) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meta

Meta is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

